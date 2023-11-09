'He is always in attack mode': Running back Jordan Fuller powers way into Holy Cross record book

Holy Cross Jordan Fuller has left plenty of defenders in his wake this season.

Yes, Holy Cross running backs coach Mike Cordova said, junior Jordan Fuller is as strong as he looks.

“That’s probably the best way you can say it,” Cordova said before Wednesday’s practice. “He’s awesome.”

The 6-foot, 230-pound Fuller, bursting and bruising, powered his way to a career-high 228 rushing yards on 30 carries last week at Lehigh, set a HC single-season record for rushing touchdowns, and continued his outstanding year.

Earlier this season, Fuller became HC’s all-time leader in rushing TDs.

“He’s such a big, strong guy,” Holy Cross senior center Christo Kelly said. “In the open field, he can make them miss or run them over. We’re really fortunate we have someone like that in our backfield.”

Fuller’s performance at Lehigh, which helped HC beat the Mountain Hawks and, combined with Lafayette’s loss to Colgate, kept the Crusaders very much alive in the Patriot League race, was his sixth 100-plus-yard rushing effort of the season.

“It’s game after game with him,” senior quarterback Matthew Sluka said. “I think every game he gets better and better.”

Sluka played just three snaps the last two weeks, and fifth-year linebacker Jacob Dobbs did not play at Lehigh, both due to undisclosed injuries.

“With Matt, we’ll go through this week and see where it lands,” HC coach Bob Chesney said when asked about the pair’s availability for Saturday’s game at Army, “and Jake will be the same. Jake, he’s in a good place. We just have to figure out how much he can do to get a better understanding if he’ll hold up in that game.”

Just like when Sluka rushed for 330 yards against Lafayette last month, Fuller had no idea about his final output until after the game.

“That’s not something you’re worried about,” Fuller said, “especially in a close game like that. You’re just concerned about securing the win, so anything that helps that goal is what we’re trying to do.”

Fuller, who surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season, and Sluka, who is closing in on 1,000 for the second straight year, rank in the FCS top-10 in rushing yards. As a team, the Crusaders, bolstered by their excellent and experienced offensive line and their tight ends, are averaging 258.6 yards on the ground to rank third in the nation.

Fuller’s 18 rushing touchdowns and senior Jalen Coker’s 13 receiving TDs are each tops in FCS.

Fuller, who rushed for 536 yards and 13 touchdowns last year behind Peter Oliver, has embraced his lead back role this year.

“He is always in attack mode,” Cordova said. “He is full-go all the time in everything he does and always was a hard worker, but on the field now, you see him thinking a lot less and, obviously, you see the results. He’s doing a great job.”

Jordan Fuller, shown against Colgate earlier this season, has rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season.

Fuller’s 1,026 rushing yards mark the 12th time in program history that a player has hit the 1,000-rushing yard milestone.

HC’s offensive linemen certainly, and deservedly, take pride in that achievement.

“For us,” fifth-year right guard C.J. Hanson said, “we love it. Knowing you have people in the backfield who can make the plays makes our job so much easier, if we can just do our job, which is all we want to do, and do it together.”

In addition to Kelly and Hanson, HC’s O-line features fifth-year Pat McMurtrie and seniors Luke Newman and Eric Schon.

“They’re really everything,” Fuller said. “Playing running back is all dependent on what the guys do upfront. We have a veteran group, and they just make everything really clear. The reads are always decisive, kind of like what we work on in practice, and everything is clean, just like we draw it up, so it’s a dream come true running behind these guys. They’re great people, too, which makes it even better working with them.”

With Sluka out, Fuller has been effective taking the snap in the wildcat formation and running several times the last couple of weeks.

“Catching the snap is a little bit interesting,” Fuller said, “but it’s great getting an extra blocker in there with the quarterback run. It’s fun.”

Fuller broke Joe Segreti’s HC single-season and career rushing touchdown records. Fuller’s dad, Jerome, a Holy Cross Hall of Famer, holds the program single-season marks for rushing yards (1,465) and 100-yard games (nine), both set in 1991.

“It’s something cool with how historic this program is,” Jordan Fuller said of his entry in the HC record books, “and my dad’s friends have been reaching out to him. After this season, I’ll probably think about it a little more. Right now, we’re in the thick of things just trying to win football games and make the playoffs.”

Bob Chesney will be coaching from a sideline at West Point for the first time Saturday.

On to West Point

The Holy Cross football team’s last visit to Army’s Michie Stadium, on Sept. 7, 2002, was a glorious day for the Crusaders and late coach Dan Allen as HC, behind Ari Confesor’s 327 all-purpose yards, defeated the Black Knights, 30-21.

Before HC’s win at UConn in 2021, it was the Crusaders’ last victory against an FBS program.

Jordan Fuller has never been to a game at West Point, but his dad played there three times in the late 1980s, so Jordan has heard all about Army’s special game-day traditions.

The Cadet Regiment walk, parachuters delivering the game ball, and cannon blasts after Black Knight touchdowns are part of the patriotic pomp and circumstance that will be even grander on Veterans Day.

“It’s going to be a great experience,” Fuller said, “especially on Veterans Day. It’s going to be beautiful.”

Chesney has attended two graduations at Michie Stadium, but Saturday will be his first time there for a football game. He expects the scenario to be similar to HC’s game at Navy in 2019.

“The electric atmosphere is one we’re excited to share with them,” Chesney said. “When the ball is snapped, I expect us to be locked in and performing at a high level.”

Army (3-6) is coming off a 23-3 win at No. 17 Air Force. It was the Black Knights’ first victory over an AP-ranked opponent since 1972, and the triumph snapped Army’s five-game losing streak, which included a 21-14 setback to UMass on Oct. 28.

The Crusaders fell to Boston College in September, but, against Army, they will get another chance to make it three straight seasons with a win over an FBS team.

“It will be a really cool atmosphere and West Point is such a historic place,” Kelly said. “As soon as we get into that game mode, we’re going to be locked in and treat it like everything else and just go about our business.”

Around the grid

Bentley graduate defensive back Tajon Vassar of Worcester and Doherty High had two interceptions in the Falcons’ win over Assumption. Vassar is tied for the NE-10 lead in picks with five. … For the sixth time this season, Assumption sophomore linebacker Owen Fitzgerald of Auburn earned Northeast-10 Rookie of the Week honors. Against Bentley, Fitzgerald recorded his third 10-plus tackle performance of the year, and added a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup.

—Contact Jennifer Toland at jennifer.toland@telegram.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @JenTolandTG.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Like his father, RB Jordan Fuller powers into Holy Cross record book