Altamont, Newton take home first place in each division at Ellis Invitational

May 10—ALTAMONT — Altamont took first in boys events and Newton took control in girls at the Ellis Invitational at Altamont Junior High School Monday.

On the boys' side, the Indians finished with 144 1/2 points. Vandalia was second with 89, Cumberland third with 83, St. Anthony fourth with 79 1/2 and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City rounded out the top five, finishing fifth with 77 1/2 points.

As for the girls, Newton finished with 163 points. Teutopolis was second with 108, St. Anthony was third with 72, North Clay was fourth with 59 and Vandalia rounded out the top five with 49 points, edging Brownstown/St. Elmo (48 points), Patoka/Odin (47 points) and Altamont (42 points).

Altamont's Logan Duncan won the 100 with a time of 11.58 seconds. Cumberland's Reid Carlen won the 200 at 23.24 seconds. CHBC's Drake Richards took first in the 400 at 53.28 seconds, a personal record. St. Anthony's Noah Flaig was second in the 800 at 2:08.92. CHBC's August Cosart won the 1600 with a 4:42.69 personal record and Dieterich's Kaden Einhorn won the 3200 at 10:19.32.

T-Town's Karson Zerrusen finished second in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.63 seconds. Altamont's Hayden Summers set a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles at 42.01 seconds.

The Altamont 4x100 team of Duncan, Dexter Sloan, Alex Walker and Garrett Schultz won in 45.95 seconds. The 4x200 team of Sloan, Trent Tedrick, Schultz and Summers won in 1:35.83. The 4x400 team of Jacob Johnson, Tedrick, Schultz and Summers won in 3:39.13 and Cumberland's 4x800 team of Cameron Roedl, Riley Morgan, Quentin Dulong and Kaleb Bierman won in 8:42.41.

T-Town's Anthony Roley won the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 10 inches. BSE's Trenten Monnet won the discus after a toss of 142 feet, 5 inches. Altamont's Ben Roedl won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches. Jacob Veteto won the pole vault after a vault of 13 feet, 9 inches. Roedl won the long jump after a leap of 20 feet, 4.75 inches and the triple jump after a jump of 40 feet, 6.25 inches.

T-Town's Kaitlyn Vahling won the 100 at 12.52 seconds and the 200 at 25.77 seconds. North Clay's Rayna Persinger won the 400 with a 1:00.35 personal record. T-Town's Adrienne Koester won the 800 at 2:28.03. Newton's Shay Bennett won the 1600 at 5:58.11 and North Clay's Brooke Koelm finished second in the 3200 at 13:45.13.

St. Anthony's Liv Hoene won the 100-meter hurdles at 17.37 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a 48.06-second personal record.

The T-Town 4x100 team of Adi Davidson, Halle Bushue, Ella Neihls and Vahling won in 51.33 seconds. The Newton 4x200 team of Alaina Kuhl, Elley Bennett, Sydney Kinder and Makayla McVicar won in 1:50.92. The 4x400 team of Camryn Martin, Elley Bennett, Karasyn Martin and Kinder won in 4:15.30 and the 4x800 team of Layna Marshall, Shay Bennett, Yurieth Zavala and Grace Schumacher won in 11:02.18.

Patoka's Brooke Cowger finished second in the shot put after a throw of 34 feet, 8.5 inches. CHBC's Kyleigh Wallace won the discus after a toss of 112 feet, 2.5 inches. Newton's Gracie Smithenry won the high jump after a jump of 5 feet. St. Anthony's Allison Geen won the pole vault after a vault of 11 feet, 6 inches. Persinger won the long jump after a jump of 17 feet, 9.75 inches and Ella Niehls won the triple jump after a leap of 35 feet, 1.25 inches.

Below are team and individual scores from every event.

TEAM RESULTS (BOYS)

1. Altamont 144.5; 2. Vandalia 89; 3. Toledo (Cumberland) 83; 4. Effingham (St. Anthony) 79.5; 5. Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 77.5; 6. Neoga 51.5; 7. Teutopolis 37; 8. Nokomis 30; 9t. Brownstown/St. Elmo 26; 9t. Dieterich 26; 11. Patoka 13; 12. Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville 12; 13. Louisville (North Clay) 9; 14. Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 1.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (BOYS)

100m — 1. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 11.58; 2. Bond Knodle, Nokomis, 11.88; 3. Jay Keck, Vandalia, 12.13; 4. Ian Caudill, Neoga, 12.14; 5. Clive Schlanser, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 12.24; 6. Carter Dilley, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 12.28.

200m — 1. Reid Carlen, Toledo (Cumberland), 23.24; 2. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 23.32; 3. Dexter Sloan, Altamont, 24.04; 4. Drake Richards, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 24.74; 5. Jay Keck, Vandalia, 24.76; 6. Keagan Turner, Vandalia, 24.87.

400m — 1. Drake Richards, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 53.28; 2. Mason Byers, Louisville (North Clay), 53.32; 3. Ian Whitehead, Vandalia, 53.86; 4. Kaleb Bierman, Toledo (Cumberland), 54.02; 5. Kadynn Petty, Nokomis, 54.64; 6. Elliott Frisbie, Effingham (St. Anthony), 55.39.

800m — 1. Nic Jackson, Vandalia, 2:08.31; 2. Noah Flaig, Effingham (St. Anthony), 2:08.92; 3. Riley Morgan, Toledo (Cumberland), 2:10.33; 4. Lucas Keller, Neoga, 2:14.30; 5. Brett Matusus, Neoga, 2:14.93; 6. Jacob Johnson, Altamont, 2:15.15.

1600m — 1. August Cosart, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 4:42.69; 2. Julius Ramos, Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:43.11; 3. Cameron Roedl, Toledo (Cumberland), 4:45.05; 4. Kaden Einhorn, Dieterich, 4:50.91; 5. Griffin Vaughn, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 4:53.45; 6. Trevor Crutcher, Dieterich, 4:56.33.

3200m — 1. Kaden Einhorn, Dieterich, 10:19.32; 2. Trevor Crutcher, Dieterich, 10:25.20; 3. Griffin Vaughn, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 10:27.81; 4. Daniel Ramos, Effingham (St. Anthony), 11:17.68; 5. Kade Bradley, Toledo (Cumberland), 11:50.47; 6. Ari Vanden Bergh, Nokomis, 12:20.26.

110m hurdles — 1. Sam Bowers, Vandalia, 16.17; 2. Karson Zerrusen, Teutopolis, 16.63; 3. Kamryn Wolfert, Altamont, 18.58; 4. Remington Howell, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 19.30; 5. Will Vonderheide, Effingham (St. Anthony), 20.32; 6. Matthew Jenne, Patoka, 20.59.

300m hurdles — 1. Hayden Summers, Altamont, 42.01; 2. Logan Gerhardt, Toledo (Cumberland), 42.86; 3. Lowell Wilhour, Brownstown/St. Elmo, 43.03; 4. Sam Bowers, Vandalia, 43.25; 5. Karson Zerrusen, Teutopolis, 45.91; 6. Remington Howell, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 46.86.

4x100m relay — 1. Altamont, 45.95; 2. Vandalia, 46.84; 3. Toledo (Cumberland), 47.68; 4. Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 47.93; 5. Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville, 49.02; 6. Neoga, 49.10.

4x200m relay — 1. Altamont, 1:35.83; 2. Vandalia, 1:36.73; 3. Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville, 1:40.23; 4. Toledo (Cumberland), 1:41.18; 5. Neoga, 1:41.21; 6. Effingham (St. Anthony), 1:44.21.

4x400m relay — 1. Altamont, 3:39.13; 2. Vandalia, 3:40.43; 3. Effingham (St. Anthony), 3:42.86; 4. Neoga, 3:54.30; 5. Nokomis, 4:02.80.

4x800m relay — 1. Toledo (Cumberland), 8:42.41; 2. Effingham (St. Anthony), 8:55.08; 3. Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 8:57.29; 4. Neoga, 9:05.44; 5. Vandalia, 9:11.78.

Shot Put — 1. Anthony Roley, Teutopolis, 13.36m; 2. Trenten Monnet, Brownstown/St. Elmo, 12.79m; 3. Brock Wendling, Altamont, 12.32m; 4. Gage Hart, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 11.25m; 5. Brayden Neece, Neoga, 11.22m; 6. Lynn Clough, Toledo (Cumberland), 11.20m.

Discus — 1. Trenten Monnet, Brownstown/St. Elmo, 43.41m; 2. Derrick Bauer, Altamont, 42.32m; 3. Justin Kollmann, Altamont, 37.56m; 4. Isaac Venatta, Toledo (Cumberland), 34.30m; 5. Karson Zerrusen, Teutopolis, 32.08m; 6. Zackary Hurren, Effingham (St. Anthony), 31.11m.

High Jump — 1. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 1.93m; 2. Calvin Sudkamp, Effingham (St. Anthony), 1.83m; 3. Lucas Bowers, Vandalia, 1.73m; 4t. Brayden Ray, Neoga, 1.68m; 4t. Porter Lilly, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 1.68m; 6t. Will Vonderheide, Effingham (St. Anthony), 1.68m; 6t. Hayden Bridges, Altamont, 1.68m.

Pole Vault — 1. Jacob Veteto, Altamont, 4.19m; 2. Isaiah Lee, Teutopolis, 3.35m; 3. Isaac Fallert, Effingham (St. Anthony), 3.05m; 4. Kelby Bierman, Toledo (Cumberland), 3.05m; 5. Riley Miller, Effingham (St. Anthony), 3.05m.

Long Jump — 1. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 6.22m; 2. Wade Cain, Patoka, 5.86m; 3. Dexter Sloan, Altamont, 5.48m; 4. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 5.32m; 5. Carter Dilley, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 5.28m; 6. Jayden Hubler-Rench, Vandalia, 5.25m.

Triple Jump — 1. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 12.35m; 2. Bond Knodle, Nokomis, 11.66m; 3. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 11.62m; 4. Toledo (Cumberland), 10.98m; 5. Calvin Sudkamp, Effingham (St. Anthony), 10.74m; 6. Julien Blim, Teutopolis, 9.58m.

TEAM RESULTS (GIRLS)

1. Newton 163; 2. Teutopolis 108; 3. Effingham (St. Anthony) 72; 4. Louisville (North Clay) 59; 5. Vandalia 49; 6. Brownstown/St. Elmo 48; 7. Patoka 47; 8. Altamont 42; 9. Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville 25; 10. Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 24; 11. Nokomis 15; 12. Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 14; 13. Neoga 13; 14. Toledo (Cumberland) 6.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (GIRLS)

100m — 1. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 12.52; 2. Sophie Bowers, Vandalia, 13.19; 3. Rayna Persinger, Louisville (North Clay), 13.28; 4. Ella Neihls, Teutopolis, 13.42; 5. Presley Williams, Brownstown/St. Elmo, 13.48; 6. Ilayna Sheets, Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville, 13.94.

200m — 1. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 25.77; 2. Presley Williams, Brownstown/St. Elmo, 27.55; 3. Makayla McVicar, Newton, 27.58; 4. Mya Freise, Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.), 28.72; 5. Morgan Knoblett, Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville, 28.79; 6. Avery Aldrich, Altamont, 29.06.

400m — 1. Rayna Persinger, Louisville (North Clay), 1:00.35; 2. Aubrey Denning, Effingham (St. Anthony), 1:00.87; 3. Sophie Bowers, Vandalia, 1:03.71; 4. Camryn Martin, 1:05.61; 5. Destinee Rine, Vandalia, 1:06.45; 6. Libby Watson, Nokomis, 1:08.62.

800m — 1. Adrienne Koester, Teutopolis, 2:28.03; 2. Kyla Engel, Patoka, 2:30.61; 3. Grace Schumacher, Newton, 2:36.55; 4. Mya Freise, Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.), 2:38.36; 5. Layna Marshall, Newton, 2:41.27; 6. Joselyn Murray, Vandalia, 2:53.10.

1600m — 1. Shay Bennett, Newton, 5:58.11; 2. Kyndell Sturgeon, Patoka, 6:07.72; 3. Joselyn Murray, Vandalia, 6:18.14; 4. Brooke Koelm, Louisville (North Clay), 6:20.92; 5. Lily Yager, Newton, 6:37.60; 6. Emma Newlin, Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville, 6:51.44.

3200m — 1. Kyndell Sturgeon, Patoka, 13:16.96; 2. Brooke Koelm, Louisville (North Clay), 13:45.13; 3. Lily Yager, Newton, 14:28.86; 4. Kate Bierman, Newton, 14:33.32; 5. Mary Jane Dennis, Teutopolis, 14:56.07.

100m hurdles — 1. Liv Hoene, Effingham (St. Anthony), 17.37; 2. Katie Berner, Brownstown/St. Elmo, 17.48; 3. Gracie Smithenry, Newton, 17.98; 4. Sylvia Robey, Louisville (North Clay), 18.09; 5. Emma Bloemer, Teutopolis, 18.10; 6. Ellie Miller, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 18.22.

300m hurdles — 1. Liv Hoene, Effingham (St. Anthony), 48.06; 2. Katie Berner, Brownstown/St. Elmo, 48.59; 3. Karasyn Martin, Newton, 52.10; 4. Morgan Schafer, Newton, 53.59; 5. Hannah Shoemaker, Toledo (Cumberland), 54.73; 6. Katie Tedrick, Altamont, 55.45.

4x100m relay — 1. Teutopolis, 51.33; 2. Newton, 52.80; 3. Altamont, 54.44; 4. Vandalia, 54.54; 5. Brownstown/St. Elmo, 55.05; 6. Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville, 55.16.

4x200m relay — 1. Newton, 1:50.92; 2. Brownstown/St. Elmo, 1:52.98; 3. Altamont, 1:55.34; 4. Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville, 1:55.88; 5. Teutopolis, 1:56.80; 6. Vandalia, 1:59.47.

4x400m relay — 1. Newton, 4:15.30; 2. Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:23.12; 3. Altamont, 4:23.63; 4. Brownstown/St. Elmo, 4:27.54; 5. Vandalia, 4:33.54; 6. Teutopolis, 4:42.42.

4x800m relay — 1. Newton, 11:02.18; 2. Neoga, 11:50.95; 3. Teutopolis, 12:07.15; 4. Altamont, 12:43.82.

Shot Put — 1. Hannah Brown, Vandalia, 10.91m; 2. Patoka, 10.58m; 3. Brooke Schaefer, Newton, 10.45m; 4. Kyleigh Wallace, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 10.10m; 5. Madilyn Haarmann, Effingham (St. Anthony), 9.38m; 6. Callie Emmerich, Effingham (St. Anthony), 8.68m.

Discus — 1. Kyleigh Wallace, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 34.20m; 2. Brooke Cowger, Patoka, 31.59m; 3. Karsyn Gaddy, Louisville (North Clay), 28.52m; 4. Justyce Higgs, Altamont, 26.52m; 5. Shay Bennett, Newton, 25.96m; 6. Peyton Osteen, Altamont, 25.93m.

High Jump — 1. Gracie Smithenry, Newton, 1.52m; 2. Mary Scheidemantel, Effingham (St. Anthony), 1.47m; 3. Sylvia Robey, Louisville (North Clay), 1.42m; 4. Emma Jenne, Patoka, 1.42m; 5. Jada Buehnerkemper, Teutopolis, 1.42m; 6. Ellie Miller, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 1.37m.

Pole Vault — 1. Allison Geen, Effingham (St. Anthony), 3.51m; 2. Karasyn Martin, Newton, 3.20m; 3. Camryn Martin, Newton, 3.20m; 4. Nora Trupiano, Effingham (St. Anthony), 2.59m; 5. Sami Habing, Teutopolis, 2.59m; 6. RayLynn Myers, Altamont, 2.44m.

Long Jump — 1. Rayna Persinger, Louisville (North Clay), 5.43m; 2. Ella Neihls, Teutopolis, 4.66m; 3. Isabel Meinhart, Newton, 4.49m; 4. Morgan Knoblett, Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville, 4.48m; 5. Kaela Neihls, Teutopolis, 4.40m; 6. Lena Fehrenbacher, Newton, 4.36m.

Triple Jump — 1. Ella Neihls, Teutopolis, 10.70m; 2. Kalea Neihls, Teutopolis, 10.06m; 3. Gracie Smithenry, Newton, 9.97m; 4. Sydney Kinder, Newton, 9.93m; 5. Irene Vanden Bergh, Nokomis, 9.78m; 6. Ellie Miller, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 9.50m.