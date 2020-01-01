Alireza Jahanbakhsh's bicycle kick goal ties Chelsea, shames every other way to earn a point (video)

Bravo, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, whose bicycle kick equalizer earned a point for Brighton against Chelsea. (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

There’s earning a point for your side, then there’s doing what Brighton’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh did vs. Chelsea.

Jahanbakhsh started the New Year off right with a stunning bicycle kick goal in the 84th minute as Brighton and Hove Albion held Chelsea 1-1 at the Amex on Wednesday.

Cue this one up, then enjoy it over and over again:

Jahanbakhsh’s wonderful effort canceled out César Azpilicueta’s first goal of 2020 in the 10th minute and spoiled the return of American star Christian Pulisic, who started and played 66 minutes after missing Sunday’s win over Arsenal.

Chelsea said Pulisic picked up a slight injury in training, though Pulisic himself tweeted he was 100 percent healthy.

Jahanbakhsh actually scored his first Premier League goal for Brighton over the weekend against Bournemouth, and the Iranian winger followed up four days later by coming off the bench and smashing that overhead finish.

If nothing else, 2020 has about the earliest goal of the year candidate we can remember.

