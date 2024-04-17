Alexander Volkanovski: UFC 300 proved Max Holloway never lost it, has ‘always been that good’

Alexander Volkanovski wasn’t surprised to see Max Holloway beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Not only did Holloway (26-7 MMA, 22-7 UFC) beat Gaethje to claim the BMF title Saturday, he knocked him out in an incredible last-second finish. Volkanovski predicted a Holloway win but admits he was surprised with the knockout finish.

“The biggest moment of the card obviously was Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “I told yous not to count Max Holloway out. The way people were talking about as if it was like these guys are on a whole different level, I just couldn’t believe it. Even the size difference.

“Yeah, I didn’t think that was the case at all, so I was quite surprised how people were talking. Obviously, I didn’t expect him to get a knockout. That was a surprise to me, but I expected him to be in a good chance to be very competitive or even win. I picked him to win.”

Volkanovski never understood those who started to doubt Holloway after he lost to him in three title fights. Outside of his losses to Volkanovski, Holloway had not lost at featherweight since 2013.

“He was up four rounds to one with one second to go,” Volkanovski said. “That’s when he got the finish, but 10-15 seconds out, he’s like, ‘Let’s do it.’ Iconic Max Holloway moment with Justin Gaethje when he’s already four rounds up. Talk about BMF, mate. Kudos to him for that. That was pretty incredible. Then they just go for it.

“Max was even winning them exchanges and then just goes boom, lights out. Did not see that coming. … Again, I was expecting him to win but not like that. Absolutely blown away. Incredible performance. Like I said, Max has never lost it. A lot of people, even with our fights, after the last one, as if Max was done and dusted. I’m like, no, that’s not the case at all. He’s always been that good, and you’ve just seen that once again. Credit to Max Holloway.”

