Alex Verdugo, Yankees hope first home run is start of more offensive production

Alex Verdugo and the Yankees needed that one.

In the 10th inning of Wednesday’s extra-inning win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, the new Yankee left fielder smashed a first-pitch home run off of D-backs closer Kevin Ginkel over the right-field wall to give the Yankees a 4-2 lead at the time.

It was Verdugo’s first extra-base hit, let alone home run, of the young season. Before that hit, Verdugo was 3-for-24 at the plate. Although the lefty contributed defensively and even pushed across the winning run on Opening Day with a sac fly, the Arizona native was “super happy” to provide that spark in the 10th inning of Wednesday's win.

“Been feeling close. Had some good at-bats, just missing the ball and working some counts. And then I had some bad at-bats where I just gave them away,” Verdugo explained after the game. “Today, to finally go up there and feel good barrel and to help the boys out and really contribute on the offensive side was huge. Just trying to help this team win and we have a good squad. Everything feels great.”

“I think it meant a lot. He’s had such an impactful trip for us,” manager Aaron Boone said.

The Yankees acquired Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox in a rare trade between the arch-rivals. The move was seen as a way for the Yankees to add another left-handed bat and shore up their outfield defense.

While Verdugo’s been as advertised with the glove, the offense has not been there. In 2023, Verdugo launched 13 home runs (tying a career-high) while hitting 37 doubles and a career-high five triples.

The 27-year-old, who was traded to the Red Sox from the Dodgers in the Mookie Betts deal, is an extra-base machine, it just hasn’t happened in pinstripes yet.

But the Yankees, especially Aaron Judge who broke out of his early-season slump with a home run of his own on Wednesday, aren’t concerned. In fact, they believe Wednesday’s performance can be the launching point for more production on the offensive end.

“All season Dugie’s been doing a good job,” Judge told YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits after the game. “Letting the ball travel and he finally said before that at-bat he’s going to go out there and take his swing and be aggressive. He has a good eye, has a good feel of the bat and he went out there and was aggressive, and good things happen. It just takes one swing like that for a guy to get things going.”

Verdugo and the Yankees finished their seven-game road trip to start the season 6-1 and now return home for the first time to play in front of the Bronx faithful starting Friday.