Alex Palou wins pole for Sonsio Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS – Two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou became the fourth different pole winner through four IndyCar races this season with his Friday qualifying run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Saturday afternoon’s Sonsio Grand Prix.

It was Palou’s first pole on the Indy road course and the first this season for Chip Ganassi Racing. Palou won this race from third last year in the first of five victories that carried him to his second series.

He dedicated the pole run to his mother, who celebrated her birthday Friday.

To get the pole, Palou had to contend with Will Power, who was dominant in every qualifying round and seemed a lock for the top starting spot. But as he pushed for the final seconds he needed, Power slid slightly and dropped to third in a run that denied him both a 71st career pole and the point needed to tie Colton Herta for the championship lead.

Christian Lundgaard qualified second for Rahal Letterman Lanigan. Josef Newgarden was fourth for Penske and followed by Pato O’Ward of McLaren and Scott Dixon of Ganassi.

Andretti Global had a rough qualifying session and failed to advance any of its three entries out of the first round. Herta, who had been fastest in morning practice, ran out of gas on his qualifying lap. Marcus Ericsson said his car simply lacked pace and Kyle Kirkwood chalked his miss up to the tight margins of IndyCar qualifying.

