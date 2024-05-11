Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson prediction, pick, start time, odds for UFC on ESPN 56

Alex Caceres and Sean Woodson meet Saturday on the main card of UFC on ESPN 56 from Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Check out this quick breakdown of the matchup from MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom.

Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson UFC on ESPN 56 preview

Caceres (21-14 MMA, 16-12 UFC) and Woodson (11-1-1 MMA, 5-1-1 UFC) compete in the lone feathweight bout of the event. … Caceres enters his first fight of 2024 looking to return to the win column following a setback against Giga Chikadze last August. The loss came after a unanimous decision win over Daniel Pineda last June. … Woodson has been running hot, going unbeaten in his last five (four wins and one draw). In his first fight of the year, he edged out a split decision over Charles Jourdain at UFC 297 in January.

Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson expert pick, prediction

Serving as a solid offering at featherweight is a fight between Alex Caceres and Sean Woodson.

Caceres, who is coming off a competitive decision loss to Giga Chikadze last August, has been amid a career renaissance in recent years.

Though still unpredictable by nature, Caceres seems to rise to the occasion when paired with other creative strikers who will allow him to flow.

For that reason, I suspect that we should be in for a striker’s delight this Saturday.

Sean Woodson, who faces Alex Caceres at #UFCStLouis, is technically 0-0 against UFC-level southpaws but has faced stance-switchers like McKinney & Jourdain Woodson can fight from open stance but prefers to match SPs with a closed stance to attacks all 3 levels #TheSouthpawReport pic.twitter.com/HvVh32vpey — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) May 10, 2024

Although Woodson is technically 0-0 against UFC-level southpaws, he has shown the ability to close stance and attack multiple levels.

Left hands will be potent for each party, but I’ll pick Woodson to edge out the scorecards in what I believe will be a competitive contest.

Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson odds

The oddsmakers and the public favor the younger fighter, listing Woodson as a solid favorite at -215, with Caceres coming in at a +172 underdog via FanDuel. The last three instances of Caceres being listed as an underdog at the betting window, he came away with a loss. Meanwhile, Woodson has been a favorite in four of his last five. He was an underdog against Charles Jourdain in his last fight, but won a split decision.

Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson start time, how to watch

As the second bout on the main card, Caceres and Woodson are expected to make their walk to the octagon around 7:40 p.m. ET (4:40 p.m. PT). The fight broadcasts live on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

