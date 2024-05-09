Alberton's Fredette flies to second at Anaconda meet

May 8—They are few in number, but the few are having a productive track and field season.

Sophomore Shea Fredette, a multi-sport standout, placed second in the men's varsity triple jump at the John Cheek Top 8 Western B-C track and field meet this past week as the Alberton High track and field meet finished tied for 15th in a field of 22 teams from the region.

Fredette recorded a hop, skip and jump of 39-4 at the meet in Anaconda's Mitchell Stadium, edging out senior Wade Dahood of Anaconda by 1 1/2 inch to claim second place.

Drummond's Brody Rasor won the event with a leap of 40-5.

Fredette also finished fifth in the men's 800 meter run, coming across the finish line in a school record time of 2:12.78. Charlo senior Hayden Hollow won the event with a time of 2:05.27.

Fredette's showing helped the Panthers accumulate 14 team points, tying them with Lima for fifteenth in the team race. Jefferson (Boulder) won the boys team title with a score of 82.

Thompson Falls placed twelfth in the team chase with 22 points, led by the running of senior Cael Thilmony.

Alberton had five boys in the meet and two girls, which was not enough to qualify for the women's team competition. Thompson Falls' girls placed tenth in the team standings with 26 points, while Three Forks won the girls team competition with a total of 97 points. Hot Springs' girls took thirteenth in the team standings.

Thompson Falls got a third place finish from Thilmony in the 3200 meter run, which was won by Drummond freshman Dawson Park, who broke the tape at the 10:27.26 mark. Thilmony finished with a time of 11:28.53.

Thilmony also placed sixth in the 1600 meter run, crossing the finish line with a time of 5:09.58. Jefferson's Logan Horrung won the event with a time of 4:51.31.

Hot Springs sophomore Kara Christensen also had an outstanding meet, placing second in the javelin with a throw of 99-10, fifth in the 100 meter hurdles (18:04) and seventh in the discus (90-9) to lead the Lady Heat.

T Falls senior Trinity Riffle continued her outstanding Spring with several top eight finishes in Anaconda. Riffle placed third in the high jump (4-8), which was won by Ennis sophomore Isabelle Hawkinson (4-10), fourth in the 200 meter sprint, and eighth in the women's 100 meter sprint. Teammate Aubrey Baxter finished third in the women's 400 meter run for the Lady Hawks.

Thompson Falls also got a solid meet from freshman Addyson Deal, who placed sixth in the triple jump (29-1.75), tied for fourth in the pole vault (7-0) and seventh in the javelin. Peighton Kenney was also tied for fourth in the pole vault for T Falls.

Braxton Dorscher picked up a second place finish in the discus with a throw of 141-8.5 for T Falls, just behind the winning toss of 143-9 by Drummond's Trey Phillips. Dorscher also added a sixth place medal in the long jump (18-5) and placed seventh in the 100 meters with a time of 12:21.

Most of the running event times were listed as wind-aided.

Alberton's boys, meanwhile, also got a seventh place showing in the javelin from junior Colton Baughman with a throw of 133-0.5, while T Falls junior Ian Myers was ninth (120-3.5).

Next up for area Class B track and field teams is the District meet in Libby, while the Class C boys and girls head to their district meet at Missoula County Public Stadium, both meets are this Friday and Saturday.