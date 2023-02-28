Alabama’s Brandon Miller situation continues, Miami’s Cavender twins subject to NIL infraction & Florida State’s Michael Alford is not happy

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger react to all of the latest developments surrounding Brandon Miller and the situation with the Alabama Crimson Tide’s men’s basketball program, following last week’s revelation that Miller allegedly delivered the handgun that resulted in the murder of a Tuscaloosa woman in January.

Over the weekend, attention to this situation only grew after Miller was seen during player introductions receiving a pat down gesture from another Alabama player. The action, which has supposedly been taking place all season, has drawn the ire of many college basketball fans. While head coach Nate Oats called the gesture inappropriate, the podcast is more perplexed by the apathy Alabama has demonstrated throughout this entire process.

In other news, the NCAA has levied their first NIL infraction against two women’s basketball players for the University of Miami, Haley and Hanna Cavinder. Ross explains how the NCAA is hoping to prove their regulation of NIL is legitimate in this ice-breaking decision against the Cavinder twins.

Moving to football, Nebraska and Matt Rhule are in the bidding for star high school quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has plenty of ties to the Cornhusker program. The guys deem that this could be the perfect starting point for the new regime to get the program on the right track.

Next, Florida State athletic director Michael Alford is displeased with the ACC and the revenue distribution within the conference. Alford believes that the bigger programs within the conference should get bigger shares, especially after comparing the revenue to SEC and Big Ten programs, which is easy for the AD of one of the conference’s two biggest programs to say.

To cap off the pod, a Florida man was arrested for disrespectfully eating a key lime pie. How is that possible? Today’s podcast has all of the answers.

1:00 Brandon Miller's pat down entrance causes more controversy

30:53 If you are Alabama do you want to win the national title?

34:20 The Cavender twins and Miami’s head coach get cracked down on

40:55Dylan Raiola took a visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers

45:45 Florida State’s AD Michael Alford is not happy with the board of trustees

53:25 A Florida man was arrested for disrespectfully eating a Key Lime pie

