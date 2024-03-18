Alabama vs Charleston officially set. Here's time, date for March Madness Round of 64 game

Alabama basketball and Charleston will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as part of March Madness. The time and date have been set for the Round of 64 matchup.

The Crimson Tide will face the Cougars at 6:35 p.m. CT on Friday in Spokane, Washington. The game will be broadcast on truTV.

Alabama will play in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season under coach Nate Oats in his five seasons leading the Crimson Tide. In the first season, the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of COVID-19.

Alabama has made the Sweet 16 twice under Oats: This past season and in 2020-21. His teams have won four conference titles too.

