Alabama stuns Georgia to win SEC title and incite CFP chaos
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Crimson Tide snapping the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak and what it means for the College Football Playoff picture.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Crimson Tide snapping the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak and what it means for the College Football Playoff picture.
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 14 college football schedule.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts ahead of college football’s exciting conference championship games this weekend.
Watch a holiday edition of Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for start-sit advice to get your lineup ready for Week 12.
Here's how to watch the Alabama vs. LSU game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
Five of the top 18 teams have fallen to unranked opponents since Friday.
UFC Austin got off to quite a start.
Stiff competition and questionable officiating led to some unexpected reactions.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
Which sleepers will awaken in Week 13? Scott Pianowski reveals his list.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
History repeated itself on Friday in Evanston.
The Dolphins running back aggravated his knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago.
The winner is probably heading to the College Football Playoff.
Which NFC powerhouse will provide the most fantasy points on Sunday afternoon? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate.
Where will KD rank among NBA scorers when his career is over?
Which NBA teams are providing the most fantasy juice so far through the 2023-24 season? Dan Titus ranks the squads.
This was Tatum's first ejection of the season.