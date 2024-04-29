Alabama softball upsets No. 3 Tennessee 1-0

After losses against No. 3 Tennessee on Friday and Saturday, the No.17 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide were able to salvage the weekend series and pick up a 1-0 victory in Tuscaloosa on Sunday.

It was a defensive duel all afternoon long, but the Crimson Tide were able to crack through in the 5th inning as Kristen White hit a chopper to the shortstop and was able to run it out while driving in Kenleigh Cahalan for the game’s lone score. Alabama pitcher Kayla Beaver was completely dominant as she combined to give up only two hits in her shutout performance to improve to 15-7 on the year.

Despite the Sunday victory, the series against the Volunteers was the third straight Alabama has lost after coming up short against No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 14 Arkansas the past two weekends. The ladies will be traveling to Auburn next weekend for a massive road series with the Tigers.

THE TIDE UPSET THE VOLS 🐘 No. 17 Alabama gets the upset win defeating No. 3 Tennessee, 1-0!#NCAASoftball x 🎥 ESPN2 / @AlabamaSB pic.twitter.com/dpgdRQcpvy — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 28, 2024

