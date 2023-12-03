Alabama snaps Georgia 29-game winning streak

There is going to be someone unhappy, or someones that are unhappy on Sunday when the final CFP rankings are announced.

That is because Alabama defeated Georgia in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game on Saturday in Atlanta, 27-24.

The win made the Crimson Tide the conference champions and saw the Tide end Georgia’s 29-game winning streak.

It had been 728 days since Georgia last lost, also to Alabama.

And now, the schools await the committee’s decision.

Four schools will go. Washington is undefeated and in for sure.

Michigan had yet to play its Big Ten Championship Game with Iowa and Florida State faced Louisville in the ACC title clash.

Those schools were undefeated entering.

And, now comes the thicket: Georgia lost to Alabama. Alabama lost to Texas in Tuscaloosa.

Georgia has won 45 of 46.

Head-to-head counts immensely.

Who is in? Who is out? Have to wait until Sunday to find out.

