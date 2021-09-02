Alabama opens indoor facility to Tulane football team

It’s no secret that Hurricane Ida left much of the state of Louisiana in ruins. Tulane University was at the center of that, being located in New Orleans.

Tulane was in the midst of their preparations for their week 1 matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners when Ida’s rain and damage forced the Green Wave to relocate their practice.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne and head football coach Nick Saban stepped in and allowed Tulane to use the indoor practice facility in Tuscaloosa.

Thank you to @AlabamaFTBL for allowing the Green Wave to come and use their facility. #RollWave 🌊 pic.twitter.com/3WjtilWJs8 — Tulane University Football (@GreenWaveFB) August 31, 2021

Charlie Potter of 247 Sports tweeted Nick Saban’s response to opening the facility to the Green Wave.

Saban on opening the indoor practice facility to Tulane: "We're very concerned about people who have been put in a difficult circumstance because of this storm. … These guys are in a tough spot, so any time we can help people that are in a tough spot, we're glad to do it." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 1, 2021

Tulane travels to Norman this Saturday to face the Sooners at 11:00 a.m. central time.

