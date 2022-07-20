Alabama Morning Drive: Top 5 moments for Alabama at the 2022 SEC media days

Good morning, Alabama nation. Welcome to our Wednesday installment of Alabama Morning Drive.

We are right in the midst of the 2022 SEC media days and it was Alabama’s turn to take to the podium on Tuesday. A multitude of questions was asked of head coach Nick Saban and he provided some fantastic quotes, per usual.

Even Bryce Young, Will Anderson, and Jordan Battle provided some good moments while sitting behind the microphone.

In this edition of Alabama Morning Drive, we are going to take a quick look at five of the best moments that the Alabama head coach and player representatives provided on Tuesday.

Let’s get things rolling!

Will Anderson on the Saban-Fisher feud

Will Anderson on the Nick Saban/Jimbo Fisher drama: “When we play Texas A&M everything will be addressed then.” @TDAlabamaMag #SECMD22 pic.twitter.com/l5c96rZ03J — Pat Dowd (@Pat_Dowd77) July 19, 2022

Nick Saban wants more quality games

Nick Saban wants a formula in CFB similar to what RPI does in college hoops to properly rate teams pic.twitter.com/jm5d7k08HL — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) July 19, 2022

Jordan Battle on the Saban-Fisher feud

"We can handle our business on the field…" – Alabama's Jordan Battle when asked about the beef between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher #SECMD22 pic.twitter.com/JQWnmzURDD — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 19, 2022

Bryce Young doesn't feel entitled after winning the Heisman

"Winning the Heisman is obviously a huge honor. It means a lot. But also, I understand that doesn't entitle me to anything." – Alabama QB Bryce Young at #SECMD22 @_bryce_young pic.twitter.com/nuZxF6pXjF — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 19, 2022

Nick Saban on Bryce Young and Will Anderson

“To have two players that make such a significant impact on our team as those two guys, I don’t recall ever having a circumstance like that.” Nick Saban speaks highly of Bryce Young and Will Anderson 🐘 @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/y4YYp1xHWV — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 19, 2022

That is going to wrap up our Wednesday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. Make sure you stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

