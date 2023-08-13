Alabama lands in top 8 for 2024 SG Billy Richmond III

Class of 2024 shooting guard Billy Richmond III released his top-eight schools’ list on Saturday. Richmond III included Alabama as a finalist to land his commitment.

The Tennessee native is the son of former Vanderbilt and Memphis guard Billy Richmond.

The 6-foot-5 wing is an excellent scorer and defender. During the 2023 Nike EYBL Peach Jam, Richmond III averaged 13.8 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game, and 1.6 steals per game.

If Richmond III were to commit to Alabama, he would likely play either shooting guard or small forward. One thing that the Alabama coaching staff emphasizes on the recruiting trail is pursuing positionless basketball players. Meaning the recruit can guard and play at any position on the floor.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Billy Richmond III’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

38

3

6

Rivals

4

37

14

ESPN

4

20

1

7

On3 Recruiting

4

37

1

12

247 Composite

4

34

3

6

 

Vitals

Hometown

Camden, New Jersey

Projected Position

Shooting guard

Height

6-5

Weight

200

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on May 3, 2023

  • Scheduled to take official visit to Alabama from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2023

Top schools

  • Alabama

  • Kansas

  • Kentucky

  • Louisville

  • LSU

  • Memphis

  • Miami (FL)

  • Texas

