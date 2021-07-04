Alabama lands 4-star commitment on Fourth of July

Alabama has already been putting together an impressive 2022 recruiting class, but on Sunday, the Crimson Tide landed its second commitment in the last 10 days.

First, it was three-star athlete Amari Niblack back on June 24. Now Alabama has landed another athlete, this time four-star prospect Antonio Kite, on the Fourth of July. That news was announced by Kite himself via social media, including Twitter.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Kite, an Anniston, Ala. native, is rated as the No. 342 overall prospect, No. 23 athlete and No. 13 player from the state of Alabama. He’s been mulling over other offers from programs such as Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Florida State.

At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Kite could end up playing a number of positions in Tuscaloosa. He could end up on the offensive side of the football, or on defensive side somewhere in the secondary.

Alabama’s current recruiting class for 2022 ranks No. 20 in the country (No. 8 in the SEC), but the Tide are beginning to make some moves as we get closer to the start of the 2021 football season. Kite only marks the ninth commitment of the class, after all.

