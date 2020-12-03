Alabama high school championship game ends after stunning 10-point rally in final 18 seconds

Alabama’s Class 7A title game had one of the wildest finishes fans will see this season — at any level.

Thompson High School rallied back from a nine-point deficit in the final 18 seconds of the game on Wednesday night to secure the 29-28 win over Auburn High School at Bryant-Denny Stadium thanks to a blocked punt, an onside kick and a deep field goal.

To make the story even better, the Warriors were without their starting quarterback and the best player in the state.

Thompson scores 10 points in 18 seconds to win title

Auburn thought it had the victory sealed up on its final drive, and took a knee three times before it went to punt the ball away in the final seconds.

The play seemed simple enough, and would’ve likely done enough to drain the clock with a two score lead protecting it.

That was, however, until Thompson’s Korbyn Williams snuck through to block the punt and run it back 38 yards for a touchdown — which suddenly made it a two point game.

Then, after a successful onside kick, Thompson kicker Trevor Hardy drilled a game-winning 35-yard field goal to steal the state title, the team’s second straight.

Naturally, that sparked a massive celebration on the Alabama field.

The whole sequence put together is pretty wild:

Here's how the last 1:00 of the game! Thompson trailed 28-19 before this happened!



What a win for @WARRIORNATION20 ! pic.twitter.com/yvotwih0zM — ChristinaWBRC (@ChristinaWBRC) December 3, 2020

“I’m basically speechless,” Thompson coach Mark Freeman said, via AL.com. “The way things turned out in the end, the way it happened, is unbelievable … Our guys fought and battled. They don’t ever give up. And then, before your eyes, you see a miracle.”

The finish in Wednesday night's Alabama high school title game is one you need to see to believe. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

