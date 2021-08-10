Alabama football: Xavier Williams no longer listed on roster

Former four-star wide receiver Xavier Williams is no longer listed on the official Alabama football roster.

Williams has been absent from summer workouts and also absent from the first couple of fall practices, but had remained on the roster until just moments ago.

Xavier was heading into his redshirt junior season with the Tide and was set to compete for one of the top four receiver positions this fall.

Last season Williams caught 3 passes for 24 yards while appearing in three games.

As soon as more information is provided, Roll Tide Wire will update you on the situation surrounding Xavier Williams.

