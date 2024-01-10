Alabama football recruits react to Nick Saban's retirement: 'Wow'

Longtime Alabama football coach Nick Saban shocked the nation when he announced his retirement Wednesday after 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide and six national championships.

See how Alabama football commits and recruits are reacting to the news on social media:

2024 four-star S Rydarrius Morgan, early enrollee

Sheeeeeshhhhh😐 — RYDARRIUS “RED“ MORGAN (@Rydarrius1) January 10, 2024

2024 four-star OL Casey Poe, early enrollee

Wow — Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) January 10, 2024

2025 four-star OL Dontrell Glover

😢 — Dontrell Glover (@DonniGlover58) January 10, 2024

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban retires: How Alabama football recruits reacted to the news