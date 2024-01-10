Alabama football recruits react to Nick Saban's retirement: 'Wow'
Longtime Alabama football coach Nick Saban shocked the nation when he announced his retirement Wednesday after 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide and six national championships.
See how Alabama football commits and recruits are reacting to the news on social media:
2024 four-star S Rydarrius Morgan, early enrollee
Sheeeeeshhhhh😐
— RYDARRIUS “RED“ MORGAN (@Rydarrius1) January 10, 2024
2024 four-star OL Casey Poe, early enrollee
Wow
— Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) January 10, 2024
2025 four-star OL Dontrell Glover
😢
— Dontrell Glover (@DonniGlover58) January 10, 2024
This story will be updated.
