Alabama football recruit top performances from around the country during week of Aug. 25

The 2023 high school football season is officially upon us.

A handful of Alabama football commits from around the country in the classes of 2024 and 2025 have showed their skills early into the season. Here's a list of the top five Crimson Tide commit performances from around the country during the week of Aug. 25.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Gadsden City (Alabama), Class of 2024

Performance: Kirkpatrick, who committed to the Crimson Tide on Aug. 18, had a big week zero performance in Gadsden City's season-opener match-up against Carver-Montgomery. He finished the game with five tackles and an interception on a two-point conversion. He also ran for 17-yards and returned three punts for 31-yards.

Jaylen Mbakwe

Clay-Chalkville (Alabama), Class of 2024

Performance: Mbakwe, a five-star cornerback, enters this season as the starting quarterback at Clay-Chalkville. In his quarterback debut, he led Clay-Chalkville's to a 31-0 win over Briarwood Christian. He threw for one touchdown and ran for another and was named the Cougars' offensive player of the week.

Julian Sayin

Carlsbad (California), Class of 2024

Performance: The dual-threat quarterback had an impressive performance in his second game of the season, leading his team to a 48-14 win over Chula Vista (California). The five-star went 12-for-14 and threw for 138-yards and two touchdowns, including an impressive touchdown pass off his back foot. He also ran for 63-yards and a score.

Jaime Ffrench

Mandarin (Florida), Class of 2025

Performance: The four-star receiver caught three passes for 84 yards, with a long of 41-yards, in Mandarin's (Florida) 43-21 win over Fletcher (Florida).

Ryan Williams

Saraland (Alabama), Class of 2025

Performance: Williams ran in the game winning touchdown on the first play of overtime to lead Saraland to a 31-30 win over Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) last week. The five-star recruit and No. 1 wide receiver in the Class of 2025 finished the night with six catches for 98-yards and two scores, including a 50-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

