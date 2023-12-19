Alabama football lands Jayshawn Ross, adds 4-star edge rusher to 2024 class

Jayshawn Ross announced his commitment to Alabama football on Monday night.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge rusher out of Liberty North High School in Kansas City, Missouri chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of Kansas State and Ole Miss. He announced his commitment via Instagram.

The four-star becomes the second edge rusher in the Crimson Tide's 2024 cycle, along with Sterling Dixon (Spanish Fort, Alabama). 247Sports Composite has Ross tabbed as the No. 6 player in Missouri and the No. 19 edge in the country in his class.

Ross's commitment comes following his unofficial visit to the Capstone this past weekend. Before that, he took his official visit to Alabama on Nov. 4.

Ross is coming off of his senior season at Liberty North where he helped the Eagles claim their first state championship in school history. During his senior season, he recorded 15 sacks in 13 games.

JAVION WILSON: Alabama football lands four-star edge to its 2025 class

RYAN WILLIAMS: Ryan Williams, No.1 recruit in 2025 class will reclassify to 2024 for Alabama football

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Jayshawn Ross: Four-star picks Alabama over Kansas State, Ole Miss