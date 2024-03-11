Alabama Football lands commitment from 2025 4-star ATH Zymear Smith

The Alabama coaching staff has been relentless on the recruiting trail over the course of the past two months. On Saturday afternoon, the hard work paid off. 2025 four-star athlete Zymear Smith announced his commitment to Alabama. Smith chose the Crimson Tide over other programs like Georgia and Tennessee.

Smith landed an offer from the Alabama coaching staff in February. Since then, he remained in contact with the coaching staff. Smith recently took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa to attend Alabama’s third spring practice on Friday afternoon.

Smith plays for North Caroline High School in Denton, Maryland. He is listed at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He is being recruited to play defensive back at the college level. As a junior, Smith recorded 22 tackles and three interceptions.

He is the fourth player to commit to the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2025 recruiting class. He joins fellow commits — defensive lineman Antonio Coleman, linebacker Myles Johnson, and running back Anthony Rogers.

