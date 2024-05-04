Alabama football eyeing three transfer portal DBs to strengthen depth in secondary

There is no denying that the Alabama Crimson Tide football team is lacking depth in the secondary as things sit right now. Between NFL draft departures and the transfer portal, the defensive back room has been hit harder than any other position group this offseason in Tuscaloosa.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer has not kept it a secret that he and his staff are heavily targeting DBs in the portal and this is made evident by the trio of portal targets that will be on campus this weekend and next week.

According to BamaOnline (subscription required), the Crimson Tide is currently hosting Wake Forest transfer cornerback DaShawn Jones and Penn State transfer safety King Mack.

Coach DeBoer and company are also expected to host former Indiana and Texas Tech cornerback Kobee Minor starting on Monday.

It’s safe to say that the next couple of days will be huge for the Alabama coaching staff as acquiring depth in secondary is a must for the Tide this offseason.

