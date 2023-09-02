Alabama football depth chart: Here's how QBs are listed for opener vs. Middle Tennessee
Alabama football finally has a depth chart. Coach Nick Saban did not release one in the week leading up to Alabama's 2023 opener, but UA did release a depth chart before the Crimson Tide's game Saturday against MTSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Competition has existed throughout the roster during fall camp, but the biggest battles have been at quarterback, receiver, linebacker and in the secondary.
Although the depth chart released before the game provides some clarity, Saban has made clear competition will continue throughout the season.
"Nobody is entitled to play just because we put it on a piece of paper and say, 'This is the way it is today,'" Saban said Monday.
Here is Alabama's depth chart released to the media before kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Offense
Left tackle: Kadyn Proctor, Elijah Pritchett
Left guard: Tyler Booker, Terrence Ferguson II
Center: Seth McLaughlin, James Brockermeyer
Right guard: Darrian Dalcourt, Jaeden Roberts
Right tackle: JC Latham, Miles McVay or Wilkin Formby
Tight end: CJ Dippre or Danny Lewis Jr., Amari Niback or Robbie Ouzts
Quarterback: Jalen Milroe or Tyler Buchner or Ty Simpson or Dylan Lonergan
Running back: Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams or Jam Miller, Justice Haynes or Richard Young
Wide receiver (Z): Jermaine Burton, Kendrick Law, Shazz Preston
Wide receiver (X): Malik Benson or Ja'Corey Brooks, Jalen Hale
Wide receiver (H): Isaiah Bond, Kobe Prentice, Cole Adams
Defense
Defensive end: Jaheim Oatis, Tim Smith, James Smith or Monkell Goodwine
Nose guard: Tim Keenan III, Damon Payne Jr., Anquin Barner Jr.
Defensive end: Justin Eboigbe, Jah-Marien Latham, Jordan Renaud
Sam linebacker: Dallas Turner, Quandarrius Robinson
Mike linebacker: Trezmen Marshall, Kendrick Blackshire, Shawn Murphy
Will linebacker: Deontae Lawson, Jihaad Campbell, Justin Jefferson
Jack linebacker: Chris Braswellc, Keanu Koht or Jeremiah Alexander
Cornerback: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Antonio Kite
Cornerback: Terrion Arnold, Trey Amos
Free safety: Jaylen Key, Kristian Story or DeVonta Smith
Strong safety: Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell or Jake Pope
Star: Malachi Moore, Earl Little II
Special teams
Placekicker: Will Reichard, Conor Talty
Holder: James Burnip
Punter: James Burnip, Will Reichard
Snapper: Kneeland Hibbett
Punt returner: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Isaiah Bond, Cole Adams
Kickoff returner: Kendrick Law and Ja'Corey Brooks, Terrion Arnold and Cole Adams
