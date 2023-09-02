Alabama football depth chart: Here's how QBs are listed for opener vs. Middle Tennessee

Alabama football finally has a depth chart. Coach Nick Saban did not release one in the week leading up to Alabama's 2023 opener, but UA did release a depth chart before the Crimson Tide's game Saturday against MTSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Competition has existed throughout the roster during fall camp, but the biggest battles have been at quarterback, receiver, linebacker and in the secondary.

Although the depth chart released before the game provides some clarity, Saban has made clear competition will continue throughout the season.

"Nobody is entitled to play just because we put it on a piece of paper and say, 'This is the way it is today,'" Saban said Monday.

Here is Alabama's depth chart released to the media before kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Offense

Left tackle: Kadyn Proctor, Elijah Pritchett

Left guard: Tyler Booker, Terrence Ferguson II

Center: Seth McLaughlin, James Brockermeyer

Right guard: Darrian Dalcourt, Jaeden Roberts

Right tackle: JC Latham, Miles McVay or Wilkin Formby

Tight end: CJ Dippre or Danny Lewis Jr., Amari Niback or Robbie Ouzts

Quarterback: Jalen Milroe or Tyler Buchner or Ty Simpson or Dylan Lonergan

Running back: Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams or Jam Miller, Justice Haynes or Richard Young

Wide receiver (Z): Jermaine Burton, Kendrick Law, Shazz Preston

Wide receiver (X): Malik Benson or Ja'Corey Brooks, Jalen Hale

Wide receiver (H): Isaiah Bond, Kobe Prentice, Cole Adams

Defense

Defensive end: Jaheim Oatis, Tim Smith, James Smith or Monkell Goodwine

Nose guard: Tim Keenan III, Damon Payne Jr., Anquin Barner Jr.

Defensive end: Justin Eboigbe, Jah-Marien Latham, Jordan Renaud

Sam linebacker: Dallas Turner, Quandarrius Robinson

Mike linebacker: Trezmen Marshall, Kendrick Blackshire, Shawn Murphy

Will linebacker: Deontae Lawson, Jihaad Campbell, Justin Jefferson

Jack linebacker: Chris Braswellc, Keanu Koht or Jeremiah Alexander

Cornerback: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Antonio Kite

Cornerback: Terrion Arnold, Trey Amos

Free safety: Jaylen Key, Kristian Story or DeVonta Smith

Strong safety: Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell or Jake Pope

Star: Malachi Moore, Earl Little II

Special teams

Placekicker: Will Reichard, Conor Talty

Holder: James Burnip

Punter: James Burnip, Will Reichard

Snapper: Kneeland Hibbett

Punt returner: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Isaiah Bond, Cole Adams

Kickoff returner: Kendrick Law and Ja'Corey Brooks, Terrion Arnold and Cole Adams

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football depth chart: Is Jalen Milroe or Ty Simpson starter?