Alabama football coach Nick Saban receives massive contract extension
Alabama football coach Nick Saban’s contract extension through the 2028 season is official after the compensation committee of the University of Alabama system board of trustees approved the deal in a virtual meeting Monday.
The university announced it had agreed on the extension with Saban in early June, a deal that would add three years to his contract, keeping him in Tuscaloosa through at least February 2029.
His base salary will remain $275,000. His talent fee for 2020-21 was $8.425 million and will continue to grow at a rate of $400,000 annually. It will reach $11.225 million in the final year of the extension. With his base salary and talent fee, he is set to make $11.5 million in 2028-29.
Saban is set to become the first college coach to reach $10 million in annual recurring compensation during this contract in 2023-24. He will also receive an $800,000 completion benefit each year through 2025 upon finishing each season.
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban gets massive contract extension from Alabama