Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer gets eight-year contract: Salary, buyout, more to know

The University of Alabama introduced new head football coach Kalen DeBoer with a press conference at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nicole and Kalen DeBoer hold up an Alabama jersey after the press conference.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer had his contract approved by the compensation committee for the UA System Board of Trustees on Monday.

DeBoer is set up to make $87 million over an eight-year deal that will run through Dec. 31, 2031. He will make $10 million in the first year and his compensation will grow to $11.75 million in the final year.

With that contract, DeBoer makes a colossal jump in his compensation, after he made $4.2 million this past season in total pay at Washington. That ranked No. 44 among public school coaches, per the USA TODAY football coach salary database. After leading the Huskies to the College Football Playoff, he was set to receive a substantial raise, though. Washington athletics director Troy Dannen said he put a $9.4 million offer on the table after the Sugar Bowl.

However, DeBoer ultimately turned that down to become the head coach at Alabama, replacing Nick Saban after Saban decided to retire on Jan. 10. Saban was set to make $11.5 million in 2024.

DeBoer's contract is 90% guaranteed.

What is Kalen DeBoer's buyout?

DeBoer would owe Alabama the following if he leaves before his contract is up:

2024: $5 million

2025: $4 million

2026: $3 million

2027-2031: $0

What is Kalen DeBoer's salary with Alabama football?

Here's what the school will pay DeBoer in salary each year:

2024: $10 million

2025: $10.25 million

2026: $10.5 million

2027: $10.75 million

2028: $11 million

2029: $11.25 million

2030: $11.5 million

2031: $11.75 million

Where Kalen DeBoer ranks among college football coaches in salary

DeBoer is tied for fourth among public school college football coaches for 2024. Here are the rankings based on pay from the schools:

Clemson's Dabo Swinney: $11 million Georgia's Kirby Smart: $10.75 million Texas' Steve Sarkisian: $10.6 million Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and Florida State's Mike Norvell: $10 million

Contributing: Steve Berkowitz, USA TODAY Sports.

