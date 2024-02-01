Alabama football announces date, opponent for 2024 Homecoming Game

The 2024 season will be an interesting one for the Alabama football program. Kalen DeBoer replaces Nick Saban as the head coach the SEC expands, and the College Football Playoff introduces a new format. Now, Crimson Tide fans have a date they can circle on the calendar and look forward to.

Alabama’s homecoming game will be on Oct. 26 when the Tide hosts Missouri. The Tigers had an impressive 2023 season, which was highlighted by a win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

It should make for an interesting matchup considering the contributors retiring to Missouri and the unknowns on the Alabama roster.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2024 offseason progresses.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire