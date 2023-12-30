Alabama football adds offensive line depth with 3-star Texas A&M transfer Naquil Betrand

After allowing the second-most sacks in the SEC this season, Alabama football continues to focus on fortifying its offensive line for the 2024 season via the transfer portal, adding Texas A&M transfer Naquil Betrand.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound offensive tackle and 2023 Aggies signee announced his commitment on social media. He will have four years of eligibility remaining after not seeing playing time in his first season with Texas A&M.

"I feel as if nobody develops players better than Bama," Betrand wrote on Instagram.

REQUIRED READING: What's next for Ty Simpson? Alabama football quarterback talks future, making decision

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1fLLt7xA7h/

Alabama is in need of some depth at the offensive line position after allowing 43 sacks this season, second-most in the SEC behind Arkansas. Betrand will be tasked with protecting mobile quarterback Jalen Milroe, who will return to Alabama in 2024 after leading the Crimson Tide to an SEC championship and a College Football Playoff berth.

Betrand, who was a three-star prospect in the class of 2023, saw offers from Auburn, Syracuse, Kentucky, Georgia, Penn State, Washington and a multitude of other schools before settling on Texas A&M. Now, the Aggies will look on as the offensive tackle heads to an SEC foe in Alabama.

Betrand is the second player the Crimson Tide have snagged from the Aggies, as he follows defensive lineman LT Overton to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the 2024 season.

REQUIRED READING: Alabama football recruiting: What to know of LT Overton after commitment to Crimson Tide

Naquil Betrand 247 rankings

Naquil Betrand was ranked as the No. 55 offensive tackle and the No. 19 player in the state of Pennsylvania out of Northeast High School in Philadelphia. Nationallly, he placed at No. 792, according to the 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Betrand received offers from other SEC schools such as Georgia, Kentucky, and Auburn, but signed his letter of intent to play for the Aggies on Dec. 21, 2002.

Alabama recruiting rankings

Coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide continue to find success in recruiting and the transfer portal. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Alabama boasts the No. 2 high school recruiting class of 2024 with 25 commits, 23 of whom have already signed their letter of intent.

The class includes three five-star recruits in California's No. 1 player, quarterback Julian Sayin, as well as cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe and wide receiver Ryan Williams who will wait to sign in February. Alabama also added two high-level transfer talents in USC cornerback Domani Jackson and Overton.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama recruiting: 3-star Texas A&M OL transfer Naquil Betrand picks Tide