Alabama football 2024 schedule: Key dates for Georgia, Oklahoma, others games via ESPN report

The 2024 Alabama football schedule is coming together.

Dates have been revealed for the Oklahoma, Georgia, Auburn, LSU and Tennessee games in a report from ESPN on Monday. The Crimson Tide will face Georgia on Sept. 28, Oklahoma on Nov. 23 and the other three rivalry games will be kept in similar spots as usual: Auburn the last Saturday of the regular season, Tennessee on the Third Saturday in October and LSU in early November.

Alabama's November stretch will be far from easy. It includes LSU and Oklahoma on the road with a visit from Auburn to Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl.

The full SEC 2024 schedule is expected to be announced in December.

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Alabama football could upset Georgia in SEC title game again, but Tide has work to do

REQUIRED READING: Alabama football's fourth-and-31 or Auburn's Kick Six ― Which was more improbable?

Alabama football schedule 2024

Here's the 2024 schedule we know so far as of Nov. 27, 2023, based on previous contracts and ESPN's reporting.

Aug. 31: Western Kentucky

Sept. 7: South Florida

Sept. 14: at Wisconsin

Sept. 21: Unknown

Sept. 28: Georgia

Oct. 5: Unknown

Oct. 12: Unknown

Oct. 19: at Tennessee

Oct. 26: Unknown

Nov. 2: Unknown

Nov. 9: at LSU

Nov. 16: Mercer

Nov. 23: at Oklahoma

Nov. 30: Auburn

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football 2024 schedule: Georgia, Oklahoma dates via ESPN report