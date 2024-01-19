Alabama basketball vs. Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report

Alabama basketball is aiming to score a victory over Tennessee on Saturday, in what figures to be the Crimson Tide's toughest SEC road test yet and this season.

The Vols have a strong offense and an elite defense. Meanwhile, Alabama has a talented offense, but the defense will certainly have to play well for the Crimson Tide to have a shot in this game, traveling to Thompson-Boling Arena.

Alabama is no stranger to difficult tests away from Coleman Coliseum, though. The Crimson Tide traveled to face Purdue in Toronto before road games against Creighton and Arizona. Alabama lost all three, but not by much. This game against Tennessee could be an opportunity for the Crimson Tide (12-5, 4-0 SEC) to show if it learned from and grew from those losses.

Ahead of the matchup in Knoxville, here's a look at the Vols (13-4, 3-1) and how they stack up with the Crimson Tide.

MARK SEARS: How conversation with LeBron James helped shape career of Alabama basketball's Mark Sears

NATE OATS: Alabama basketball beat Vanderbilt, but competitive edge still inadequate

Projected starting lineup for Tennessee

Guard Zakai Zeigler (junior): 5-foot-9, 171 pounds. Averages: 10.3 points, 2.2 rebounds. 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.1 blocks, 2.4 turnovers.

Guard Santiago Vescovi (senior): 6-foot-3, 196 pounds. Averages: 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.0 blocks, 1.0 turnovers.

Forward Dalton Knecht (senior): 6-foot-6, 213 pounds. Averages: 18.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.5 blocks, 1.5 turnovers.

Forward Josiah-Jordan James (senior): 6-foot-7, 220 pounds. Averages: 9.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals,, 0.5 blocks, 1.4 turnovers.

Center Jonas Aidoo (junior): 6-foot-11, 240 pounds. Averages: 11.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.6 blocks, 1.0 turnovers.

Tennessee has an older lineup, made up primarily of juniors and seniors. Knecht is fourth in the conference in points per game, averaging 18.5. Meanwhile, Zeigler leads the SEC in assists per game (5) and Aidoo is tied for third in blocks per game with 1.6.

Tennessee's rotation

The Vols have eight players who have averaged 13.4 minutes per game or more this season. Jordan Gainey, Jahmai Mashack and Tobe Awaka have all seen time in addition to the main starting group. Behind those eight, there's a sizeable drop off in minutes.

How Tennessee stacks up with Alabama in scoring, defense and tempo

KenPom tracks adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, which are points scored and allowed per 100 possessions. Tennessee has a top 25 offense and defense in those metrics. The defense for the Vols is especially elite.

As is the case in most matchups that Alabama plays, it will look to go faster than Tennessee, but the Vols are still in the top 100 in the country in pace of play. KenPom measures the adjusted tempo statistic based on the number of possessions per 40 minutes.

Adjusted offensive efficiency:

Tennessee: 117.3 (21st nationally)

Alabama: 125.4 (1st)

Adjusted defensive efficiency:

Tennessee: 91.2 (2nd nationally)

Alabama: 99.8 (65th)

Tempo

Tennessee: 69.8 (91st nationally)

Alabama: 71.9 (32nd)

Score prediction

Tennessee 85, Alabama 77: The Vols will be a tough team to beat for many this season, whether it be on the road or at home. But especially in Knoxville. The Crimson Tide has started strong in SEC play, but Tennessee's elite defense will slow Alabama's elite offense enough to win the game.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball, Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report