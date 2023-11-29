Alabama basketball vs. Clemson score: Live updates from Coleman Coliseum

No. 20 Alabama basketball aims to score a victory over Clemson as part of the ACC/SEC challenge on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide is 4-7 all time vs. the Tigers. The two programs most recently played in 2020, and the Tigers won that matchup. The last time Alabama beat Clemson in men's basketball was 2015.

The Crimson Tide will look to improve its defense, something for which coach Nate Oats has continuously asked in the early part of the season. Defensive struggles finally cost Alabama against Ohio State in the Emerald Coast Classic. That's the only loss the Crimson Tide has suffered so far this season.

Alabama has a tough nonconference slate over the next month, including matchups with No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Arizona and No. 14 Creighton. That schedule makes winning a game like the one vs. Clemson all the more important.

Alabama basketball score vs. Clemson

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

