Alabama basketball score vs. Auburn: Live updates from Neville Arena

Alabama basketball aims to score a victory over Auburn on the road for the first time in two seasons this weekend.

The No. 3 Crimson Tide (21-3, 11-0 SEC) was swept by Auburn (17-7, 7-4) a season ago. Now, Alabama will look to accomplish the same in 2023, starting with Saturday's game at Neville Arena.

Auburn fell out of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 this week, having lost two games in a row and four of their last five games. Alabama moved up to No. 3.

"They're ready to go," Alabama coach Nate Oats said during his weekly show. "We know they're going to be ready for that one. That's going to be their Super Bowl. We've got to be ready to bring the energy there in that place. That new arena they've got with the students right on top of you, that place is loud."

What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Alabama basketball score vs. Auburn: Live updates

Second half

FINAL: Alabama 77, Auburn 69. Tide’s defense wins this one. Gritty road victory.

59 seconds left: Huge sequence that may well clinch the game by the Crimson Tide. KD Johnson missed an open 3, Broome gets a putback blocked and Rylan Griffen gets a transition dunk on the other end. Alabama leads 73-67.

2:35 left: Brandon Miller cant be stopped if he wants to get to the rim. Tide by 5.

3:15 left: Mark Sears has been the guy for Alabama as this heads down the stretch. Alabama leads 69-66.

Jaylin Williams now with four fouls.

3:57 left: Alabama’s defense has been pretty solid all game (Auburn at 33.3% shooting). But this game has continued to stay close because the Tide aren’t hitting a lot of open shots.

Alabama 68, Auburn 64 at the final TV timeout.

5:17 left: Rylen Griffen has been so important today. He has 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Alabama by 4.

6:14 left: Wendell Green Jr. 3 puts Auburn back ahead.

Green has 21 points.

6:37 left: Allen Flanigan called for his fourth foul.

6:52 left: Mark Sears transition layup good. Alabama leads 61-59. Timeout Auburn.

Sears up to 14 points, a team high. Tide are 5-18 from 3.

7:40 left: Mark Sears with a game-tying 3. With Brandon Miller struggling, it may be up to Sears today.

9:58 left: Bodies flying, Bruce Pearl mad, Alabama leads 55-52.

14:23 left: Rylen Griffen with a 3-pointer, and Alabama leads 50.49.

16:26 left: The flow of this game — Auburn takes a lead from anywhere of 4-6 points, and Alabama keeps the Tigers within reach with a mini-run.

17:51 left: Brandon Miller is 3-for-3 from 2 and 0-of-5 from 3. Auburn leads 42-39.

First half

HALFTIME: Auburn 37, Alabama 37. Intense first half.

54.8 seconds left: Brandon Miller and-1 dunk. Highlight reel.

2:15 left: Big 3 by Mark Sears, and Alabama is within 35-34.

3:39 left: Jaylin Williams hits another 3, and he has 14 points in the first half. Auburn leads 35-29.

5:09 left: Auburn’s Johni Broome called for his second foul while wrestling for a rebound. He’ll sit.

6:55 left: A Brandon Miller layup gives Alabama its first lead of the day.

8:53 left: Tide are shooting 61.5% but have four turnovers. A Brandon Miller and-one gets him on the scorecard. Auburn leads 20-19.

10:28 left: Big 3 by Rylan Griffen to get Alabama within 20-16.

12:02 left: Noah Clowney picks up his second foul on a KD Johnson drive.

13:34 left: Alabama gets a shot-clock violation. Tide need to settle in.

14:30 left: Nimari Burnett dunk.

14:54 left: Wendell Green Jr. has hit two open 3s early.

15:12 left: Auburn has hit two 3-pointers and lead 9-6 early. Brandon Miller has missed his only shot attempt.

17:35 left: Alabama has missed its first three shots. Auburn leads 2-0 early.

Pregame: Noah Clowney in the lineup

Noah Clowney is in the lineup for Alabama after suffering a facial injury on Wednesday in the win over Florida.

Alabama faces Auburn today in what will be a raucous environment. ESPN’s College GameDay took place earlier this morning. Getting close to game time.

