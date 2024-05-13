Alabama and Auburn earn bids to NCAA Softball Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – The NCAA Softball bracket is set, and Alabama and Auburn are both going dancing.

Alabama earned the No. 14 overall seed and are hosting a regional for the 19th straight season. It’s the Tide’s 25th straight NCAA Tournament berth. Alabama will open against South Carolina Upstate on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana and Clemson are also in the regional, which is double elimination.

Brad Keselowski wins at Darlington Raceway, ending his 3-year NASCAR win drought

The Tide are 33-17 this season, 10-14 in the SEC and went one-and-done in the SEC Tournament.

Auburn is NCAA Tournament bound for the 19th time in program history. The Tigers will open against UCF on Friday at 1:00 p.m. The regional is hosted by No. 15 seed Florida State, who will open against Chattanooga. This is Auburn’s fourth appearance in the Tallahassee regionial.

Auburn went 27-19-1 this season, 9-15 in the SEC and was a first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament. This will be the final postseason run for head coach Mickey Dean, who is set to retire at the end of the season.

Every SEC team that has a softball program made the NCAA Tournament; 13 is the most by any conference. Regular season champs Tennessee is the No. 3 seed, tournament champs Florida is the No. 4 seed, and Missouri is the No. 7 seed, meaning if they win their regional, they’ll host a super regional.

No. 9 LSU, No. 11 Georgia, No. 12 Arkansas and No. 16 Texas A&M all earned top 16 seeds and will host a regional. Mississippi State, Kentucky, South Carolina and Ole Miss will all hit the road for their regional games. The top two overall seeds in the field, Texas and Oklahoma, will join the SEC next season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.