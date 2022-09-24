Akeem Spence elevated from 49ers' practice squad after Arik Armstead injury

With Armstead questionable, Spence elevated from practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

DENVER -- The 49ers on Saturday elevated veteran defensive tackle Akeem Spence from the practice squad.

Spence’s availability for the 49ers’ game Sunday night against the Denver Broncos is consistent with defensive tackle Arik Armstead’s questionable status.

Armstead did not practice this week due to a foot injury. The 49ers must make a decision 90 minutes before kickoff whether Armstead will suit up for the game.

Spence is set to appear in his 10th NFL season and make his debut with the 49ers.

He has appeared in 110 games with 57 career starts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

Spence (6-foot-1, 303 pounds) entered the NFL in 2013 as a fourth-round draft pick of the Buccaneers.

If Armstead is unavailable to face the Broncos, the 49ers will turn to Spence as a rotational player along the interior of the defensive line with Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway.

