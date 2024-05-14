A'ja Wilson on Aces' chase for a 3-peat: 'Only time will tell'

The Las Vegas Aces superstar spoke to Yahoo Sports' Kevin Chestnut about the upcoming WNBA season - which tips off Tuesday - and why she's excited for a chance at a third straight championship. A'ja joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of CarMax.

Video Transcript

What's up?

It's Kevin Chestnut with Yahoo Sports and I'm here once again with Angels.

Uh Speaking of three repeats, are you guys already thinking in that direction or are you just taking it one day at a time where, where, where your mindspace at these days?

Uh, we pretty much are taking it just day by day, particularly here in training camp.

We're still trying to get back into the swing of things, but obviously, our biggest goal is to always be better than we were last year.

We're not perfect just because we won.

It doesn't mean that we have it all figured out and we're perfect.

So we utilize this practice time that we do have to just make sure that the newcomers in our system understand the standard that needs to be uphold here, which is championship standard.

So will that be a three P will only time will tell?

But we know coming in that that's the mental space that we're gonna be in and hold everyone accountable of that.

Uh What are your thoughts on the rookies so far?

Yeah, the rookies are being rookies, you know, they're still, it's you, it's funny when you get to see them and that you really get to realize when all the information is just like overwhelming their poor brains.

But then that's when you know, the vets come in, like myself and my teammates kind of go in and not hold their hand, but make sure they understand that they don't need to lose why they got drafted in training camp.

We just need you to implement that in our system.

We're not trying to change your game.

We're not trying to change the way you see the game.

It's just how can we put it in our system to make it easier for everyone.

So it's been good.

They're rookies, they're literally learning it every single day.

Uh The Rooks have been crushing it so far and I'm very proud about how they really come in to be because I can only imagine coming into it, team like us uh with the record that we've had.

That's like, OK, what do I need to do?

Right.

I don't want to step on toes, but we're the same people that are like, no, we wanna grow like we wanna grow, we, we could be better in different areas.

So let's help each other.

Get to that point.

Can you tell me what you got going on with Carmax?

Well, we got some special things going on with Carmax.

You might see me in a commercial or two.

I don't know.

But no, it's been a tons of fun, just partnering with Carmax when you're thinking about a place that's like, you know, trustworthy or transparent, like with buying a car, which is so key, especially during this time.

But then at the same time, I think the biggest thing that I could relate to is like, it has a tagline and it says never settling because you never settle, like never settle for those crazy car salesmen, like settle for something that's like gonna be you.

So that's what Carmax has really brought to light within us.

And they continue to push, you know, women athletes, particularly W NBA players, you see them frequently in a lot of different stuff and they're always behind this.

So when you have something like that that's behind you and you can't really shake from that.

So there's been tons of fun of just partnering with them and just never settling.