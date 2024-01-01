AJ Dillon questionable to return with stinger, Packers lead Vikings 30-10

The Packers may be without running back AJ Dillon for the rest of Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Dillon is questionable to return with a stinger, Green Bay announced.

Dillon has seven carries for 27 yards so far on Sunday.

The Vikings have reached the end zone in large part due to a Packers special teams mistake. Returner Samori Toure muffed a punt deep in Green Bay territory, setting up Minnesota at the 7-yard line.

Nick Mullens — who replaced Jaren Hall to start the third quarter — hit tight end Johnny Bundt with a short pass on the left side for a 6-yard touchdown.

The Vikings now trail by 20 early in the fourth quarter.