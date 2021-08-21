AJ Allmendinger wins a wild Xfinity Series race at Michigan
AJ Allmendinger was the winner of his second consecutive NASCAR race, surviving triple overtime in the Xfinity Series at Michigan International Speedway.
AJ Allmendinger follows up his NASCAR Cup Series win last week at Indy with a NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Michigan International Speedway.
Standing in front of an enthusiastic Michigan International Speedway grandstands after his victory burnout, Kaulig Racing‘s AJ Allmendinger paused and took in the cheering crowd — on its feet and chanting his name: “AJ! AJ! AJ!” It was the second time in the past week that Allmendinger earned a trip to NASCAR Victory Lane. On […]
Everything you need to know for Sunday's Cup race at Michigan, including start time, weather forecast, lineup and broadcast info.
All the details for Saturday afternoon's Xfinity Series race at Michigan on NBCSN.
