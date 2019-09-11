Air Force-Colorado football game preview

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth discuss what Colorado will have to do in order to start the season 3-0 against non-conference opponents for the third consecutive year fresh off an emotional win over Nebraska in Boulder last weekend. Standing in the Buffaloes' way is an Air Force team coming off a bye after a resounding 48-7 win over Colgate to open their season. Tune in to the game September 14th at 10 a.m. PT/11 a.m. MT live on Pac-12 Networks and the Pac-12 Now app.

