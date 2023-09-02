Aidan Hutchinson named as Lions’ most likely 1st-time Pro Bowler in 2023

The Lions are gaining respect and acclaim as the 2023 regular season is set to begin. With the increased hype comes the notion of who might be the next Pro Bowl player for Detroit.

Specifically, Kevin Patra of NFL.com identified the best candidate from each team to be a first-time Pro Bowler in 2023. His choice for Detroit is second-year EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, who is coming off an impressively impactful rookie season.

Hutchinson is an obvious choice after a rambunctious rookie campaign. He led all rookies with 9.5 sacks, 15 QB hits and 45 QB pressures while ranking second with nine tackles for loss and tied for second with five takeaways last season. Boasting a good array of rush moves and relentless energy, Hutch is on a T.J. Watt-like trajectory.

It’s that final sentence that should really excite Lions fans. In his second season with the Texans, Watt emerged as the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, leading the league with 20.5 sacks and 39 TFLs as well as four forced fumbles.

