Ahmad Henderson, Braxton Bayless, Harlan Obioha the latest Niagara players to enter transfer portal

Mar. 26—Niagara now has three starters and its top reserve in the transfer portal.

Sophomore Harlan Obioha confirmed to the Gazette that he entered the portal Tuesday, as did top-two scorers Braxton Bayless and Ahmad Henderson II. They join Dre Bullock, who entered the portal last week.

The 7-foot Obioha had a strong showing in his first year as a full-time starter, averaging 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, recording six double-doubles. He redshirted during his first year at Niagara after choosing basketball over major Division I football offers and appeared in 60 games over two seasons.

In his second season with Niagara, Bayless' scoring average jumped from 5.4 points to a team-high 11.5 points per game. He started 20 games last season and became one of the top sixth-men in the MAAC this year, shooting 50.6% from the floor in 25.6 minutes.

Henderson started his college career hot for the Purple Eagles, spending most of the year as the team's leading scorer. He scored in double figures in 16 of his first 19 games, but his production and playing time waned down the stretch. He was moved to the bench for the MAAC tournament, going 0 of 7 over 18 minutes in two games after averaging 11.2 points and 25.9 minutes per game for the year.

Bullock came on strong and was one of the team's most consistent players down the stretch. He averaged 8.5 points per game and shot 50% from 3-point range, but posted 13.8 points over the final 10 games of the year.

Reserve forward Aime Rutayisire also entered the portal after one season with the Purple Eagles, who currently have to replace 97.5% of their scoring next year.

Niagara currently has three players eligible to return next season. The Purple Eagles have lost 13 players to the transfer portal over the last three seasons.