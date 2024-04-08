New Mexico St. baseball earns second conference win against Liberty Sunday afternoon, 8-6.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The Aggies earned their second Conference USA win of the season with an 8-6 victory over the Liberty Flames on April 7 at Presley Askew Field. The Aggies are now 2-1 on Sundays against conference foes.

Left-handed pitcher Hayden Walker earned the nod on the bump for the Aggies, his eighth start of the season. He made quick work of the Flames sitting down the first three batters he would face.

The Aggies jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first after Titus Dumitru knocked a single through the left side of the infield. He was then brought home by Damone Hale as he hit an RBI triple to put the Aggies ahead by one, this was Hales third triple of the season.

The Flames managed to take the lead from the Aggies in the third inning. They did so by starting off the inning with three consecutive singles, with the third single scoring their first run of the ball game. After a fly out that would advance runners to second and third the Flames hit a sacrifice fly to right field to go up by one run over the Aggies.

Keith Jones II blasted his seventh home run of the season to left field to tie the game up for the Aggies in the third. The Flames, however, answered the run and took the lead again in the fourth. After a single and a hit-by-pitch the Flames hit a two-run double to right-center field.

The Aggies weren’t down for long as Logan Gallina launched his second home run of the season. This home run was a two-run homer hit straight over the right field wall that scored Nick Gore who reached on a double.

In the fifth, the Flames managed to take the lead once again on a sacrifice fly to go up one. As the Aggies were unable to answer the run in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Flames went up by two in the sixth on a solo homer.

The Aggies were, however, able to tie the game up in the sixth. The Aggies were able to load the bases on two hit-by-pitches and a walk. Kade Benavidez was called to the plate as a pinch hitter and delivered with an RBI single to left field. With bases still loaded, Romeo Ballesteros drove in the tying run on a ground out to the pitcher.

In the seventh, the Aggies took their first lead since the second inning on a leadoff homer by Hale. This was Hale’s fifth home run of the season.

In the eighth inning, the Aggies extended their lead by one run on an RBI single hit by Jones, which was his second RBI of the game. This was the last run that was scored in the ball game by either team.

Saul Soto earned the win for the Aggies as he came into the game in the top of the sixth inning and went the distance. Soto finished with four innings pitched, only giving up one run on four hits with four strikeouts. This was Sotos season high in innings pitched and strikeouts.

