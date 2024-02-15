Adoree’ Jackson opens up about uncertain Giants future as he hits free agency

Adoree Jackson has been a key figure in the Giants’ secondary since signing with the team on a three-year deal following his release from the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson graded out as a No. 1 caliber cornerback each of his first two seasons with Big Blue, according to Pro Football Focus, and he recorded a combined 87 tackles and three turnovers over that span.

He took a bit of a step back this season after sliding into the slot to accommodate rookie corner Tre Hawkins but still finished with 63 tackles, eight pass breakups, and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Jackson’s been a solid veteran presence on and off the field, but with him hitting free agency for the second time in his career this offseason, his future with Big Blue is looking a bit uncertain.

The cornerback would welcome a reunion with the team, but he also understands they are pressed hard against the salary cap with other prominent free agents such as star running back Saquon Barkley and starting safety Xavier McKinney.

“If I come back, it’s all good,” Jackson said last week on Radio Row. “If I don’t, is it going to hurt? It will, but I know it’s a business. I know what I can do and what I bring to an organization on and off the field. I’m hopeful to be back, but you can never put anything past anybody.”

While the 28-year-old, who is projected to earn a one-year prove-it deal, isn’t exactly closing the door on running it back with Big Blue he did admit that he’d like to play for a contender at this point in his career.

“I want to win a Super Bowl,” Jackson said. “I know a lot of great players who have never won a Super Bowl. I’ve been able to play in this league and do things I never sought out to do. I just love to play and want to win, but I have good faith that will come.”

Despite the Giants coming off a disappointing season, in which they missed the playoffs for the eighth time in the last 10 years, the veteran cornerback believes in Brian Daboll’s squad to be able to return to the promised land.

“I know the Giants are capable of winning,” Jackson said. “We saw during the 2022 playoff run that it was a possibility. It boils down to the pieces and the staff being on the same page and just doing the right thing to help us get there.”