Adirondack evens series with Admirals in 5-2 win at Scope

NORFOLK (WAVY) – With a crowd of over 6,000 on hand at Scope, the Admirals lost to the Adirondack Thunder in game 4 of the ECHL’s North Division Final.

The series is now tied at 2-2 with game 5 set for Saturday at Scope before the series goes back to Glen Falls, NY.

The Thunder scored twice in the first period on goalie Oskari Salminen who got the start ahead of Yaniv Perets after being sent down from Manitoba of the AHL.



The Admirals responded in the second period when Mathieu Roy scored on a power play followed by a goal from Stepan Timofeyev.

Adirondack responded with three goals in the third. Ryan Smith from Roanoke scored two goals for the Thunder.

Game five is Saturday at 7:05 at Scope.

