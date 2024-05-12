What adding Geno VanDeMark means to the Alabama offensive line

On Saturday afternoon, former Michigan State offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark announced his commitment to Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

With the addition of VanDeMark, Coach DeBoer and the Tide have made one of the more impressive overall hauls from this cycle of the transfer portal. VanDeMark is the second offensive lineman to join the Tide in the spring portal window alongside Kadyn Proctor who briefly spent time with the Iowa Hawkeyes before deciding to return to Alabama.

So where exactly does VanDeMark fit along the Crimson Tide offensive line? As an interior guy, I wouldn’t expect him to surpass what Alabama has returned there with Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts holding down each guard spot and Washington transfer Parker Brailsford anchoring the line at center. But he will provide some much-needed depth and experience, something the Crimson Tide is sorely lacking especially with the sudden departure of James Brockermeyer.

The most likely scenario is that VanDeMark will play the backup role for all three interior spots along the offensive line and serve as the Tide’s sixth man upfront.

With VanDeMark now in the mix, Alabama’s question marks along the offensive line are quickly disappearing.

Stay connected to Roll Tide Wire for more continued coverage of the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire