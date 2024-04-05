Ada clubs Crowder to open tournament

Apr. 5—KIOWA — The Ada High School softball team swung some big sticks during a 12-1 win over Crowder to open play Thursday at the Kiowa Slow Pitch Tournament.

Coach Jeremy Strong's club improved to 4-7 on the year and was scheduled to tangle with Class 2A powerhouse Dale later in the day Thursday. The 19-team tournament is scheduled to wrap up today with the championship game set for 5:15 p.m.

The Lady Demons dropped into the loser's bracket at 8-7.

Ada 12, Crowder 1

The game was tied at 1-1 before Ada erupted for six runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Lady Cougars then tacked on five more runs in the top of the seventh frame to put the game out of reach.

Ada amassed 20 total hits in the game, led by leadoff hitter Abbey Strong who finished 4-for-4 with three doubles, one RBI and two runs scored as her team's leadoff hitter.

Ariana Munoz hit her sixth home run of the spring and went 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored for Ada. Kiki Williams and Gracie Dotson — who just joined the Lady Cougar softball team — both had three hits apiece. Williams finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored and Dotson went 3-for-4 and knocked in a run.

Makenzi Burden finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Laila Ferree ended up 1-for-3 and scored twice for the Lady Cougars.

Crowder was limited to five total hits, including a double by A Shaffer.