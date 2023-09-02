Acrisure Stadium ranks among the best in NFL according to USA Today

If you are like me, it still stings a little to say Acrisure Stadium instead of Heinz Field. Just like I struggled to say Heinz Field after Three Rivers Stadium was demolished. Nevertheless, it is Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers and according to USA Today, it’s one of the best stadiums in the NFL.

The folks over at For The Win ranked all 30 NFL stadiums and the Steelers home comes in at No. 9. Here is what they had to say about Acrisure Stadium:

Between PNC Park and the formerly named Heinz Field, Pittsburgh does picturesque stadiums so well. While Acrisure Stadium has a new (and terrible) name, it should remain a stadium that has aged incredibly well in its 22 years. It’s a short walk to bars and restaurants, and the surrounding area is a sea of black and yellow on game days – making for a great atmosphere. It might lack some of the more luxurious amenities of the new stadiums, particularly in the concourses. But this is still a solid stadium.

It was nice to see they didn’t penalize the Steelers too hard for not having the most current and posh options for fans. This is a stadium made better by the community around it and the fans that fill it on Sundays.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire