After ACL surgery, Giants’ Daniel Jones sets the start of training camp as a goal

Two weeks after undergoing ACL surgery, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has set a goal for the road ahead.

“It’s definitely the goal to get back by training camp,” Jones said Wednesday.

On his rehab process, he added: “I’m doing everything I can to check all the boxes and go through it as thoroughly and as well as I can.”

The quarterback added that in surgery it was determined there was only an ACL injury and there was no further damage to surrounding ligaments or cartilage, which can happen with this type of knee injury and complicate and elongate the rehab process.

During New York’s bye week, general manager Joe Schoen said the 26-year-old will be the team’s starter when he is healthy while adding they will “have to do something” to buttress the position this offseason as “there are no guarantees [Jones is] gonna be back Week 1.”

"The expectation is when Daniel’s healthy that he will be our starting quarterback," Schoen said last Monday. “We don’t have a crystal ball in terms of how the rehab is gonna go, different patients respond differently to these surgeries and whether there’s gonna be swelling in the knee or any other setbacks.”

On the eve of his surgery – 17 days after sustaining the injury against the Las Vegas Raiders – Jones said it would be an “eight- to nine- to 10-month recovery period."

“So we’ll attack that and approach that work on that day by day and try to get back as fast I can,” he said.

Training camp would begin at the beginning of the three-month window Jones laid out.