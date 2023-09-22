Aces' A'ja Wilson named 2023 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year for second-straight honor

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson warms up for Game 3 of the basketball team's WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

A’ja Wilson went back-to-back.

The Las Vegas Aces star is the 2023 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced Friday. This comes after she earned the honor last season, making her only the 8th player in league history to take home the award multiple times.

The league also announced its All-Defensive teams. Wilson made WNBA All-Defensive First Team—her third WNBA all-defensive selection.

2023 WNBA All-Defensive First Team

2023 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team

