Accies have 'great chance' of survival after United win - Watson

Head coach Robert Watson says his Hamilton Academical side gave themselves a "chance" of SWPL survival as they leapfrogged opponents Dundee United to move off the bottom of the table.

The North Lanarkshire side punished 10-player the visitors with four second-half goals in a 5-2 victory.

“It was a massive second-half performance from the players and a thoroughly deserved win," he told club media.

“I had a feeling after Sunday the players weren’t going to let another opportunity slip and we saw that tonight. They were brilliant.

“We reacted well to losing the opener but once they go down to 10, I felt we forced things too much.

"I give all credit to the players, they identified problems at half time and acted on them. Scoring a couple of goals in quick succession really killed the game.

“The result has given us a great chance but we will be wary it is just that, a chance.

“I’ve been consistent with my message, a lot can happen very quickly and nothing is decided tonight so we look forward to Sunday and a tough opponent but another chance at points”.